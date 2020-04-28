LINDA LOU WILLIAMS PORT LAVACA - Linda Lou Williams, 68 a native of Port Lavaca, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, April 25th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Linda's family and friends will gather for visitation, Tuesday, April 28th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin in Port Lavaca. A graveside service will be held at 10:00AM, Wednesday, April 29th at Six Mile Cemetery in Port Lavaca. Linda was born, June 11, 1951 to the late Victor Paul and Dolly Faltesek. Linda married her love, John Thomas Williams, May 24th, 1971 in Port Lavaca. Linda was a longtime member of Christ Community Church, where she enjoyed worshiping with other members and teaching the Children's Sunday School. She worked for a number of years as a substitute teacher for the Calhoun County School District, but in October of 1989 opened "The Box Lunch" in Port Lavaca. She enjoyed greeting and serving the hungry folks of the Calhoun County area for over 31 years. Linda had a passion for caring for her family and shopping for her next craft project at "Hobby Lobby". She spent many hours crocheting special pieces for friends and family. Her crocheted work will hold special memories for them for years to come. Linda was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother; she will be deeply missed. Linda is survived by her loving husband of over 49 years, John Thomas Williams; her three sons, Gene Williams and his wife, Maryann, Walter Williams and his wife, Holly and Victor Williams and his wife, Brandi; her siblings, Pastor Billy Faltesek and his wife, Sylvia, Bobby Faltesek and his wife, Phylis, Jeannie Elder and Lori Alexander and her husband, David; her eight precious grandchildren, Jonathan, Radley, Jenna, Camden, Casen, Conner, Chase and Lilah; along with numerous other loving family members and patrons of the "Box Lunch". Linda's family sends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Hospice of South Texas, Dr. Timu and Dr. Bunnell and especially, Holly Williams, Jenna Williams and Shawn Abrigo. The compassion and care that was shown to Linda and her family is deeply appreciated. Memorial donations in Linda's memory should be sent to The Hospice of South Texas or take the time to plant a tree in her honor. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.