LINDSEY PAIGE SCHEUMACK AUSTIN - Our precious, kind, beautiful Paige received her angel wings on April 9, 2020. Although her time with us was short, her memory will endure forever. She is now an angel being comforted in the arms of our Lord and reunited with Allen, her love, in Heaven. Paige attended Memorial High School, Victoria Junior College and St. Edward's University in Austin. It was while at St. Ed's she became a nanny to earn extra money. She decided at the time she loved the close relationships with the children and was dedicated to her chosen occupation up until she passed away. She always said these relationships provided her the peace and deep sense of accomplishment that no other job could have provided. Paige was a kind and free spirit who loved deeply. She always had a kind word for those around her, and was a blessing to all. Her family, friends, two dogs (Minnie and Tiger) and the many children she nannied throughout the years were her greatest joys in life. Our family called her a "baby whisperer" due to her ability to love and calm the children around her. She volunteered at the Austin Shelter for Women and Children for many years where she was the facilitator of the yearly Christmas party and monthly birthday parties for the children living in the shelter. She received the Austin Outstanding Volunteer Award in 2015 for her service. Along with her love for children, Paige also had a soft spot for a dog in need. Like her dad, she was an animal rescuer, and the ones she didn't keep, she was able to find loving homes for. Paige loved the family beach home in Rockport throughout her life and visited as often as her schedule would allow. Having grown up around the water, Paige enjoyed waverunners, swimming, fishing (mostly catching), going to the beach for treasure hunting and was always ready to offshore fish with her dad. Paige's life philosophy was, "All you need is love," and that's how she lived it spreading love to all those around her. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She would have wanted everyone to reach out to the ones you love and tell them how much you care for them. She also would want you to look at everyone as being equal because that is who she was. She lived a life of love, loyalty, and nonjudgment. Paige was a child of God and our hearts will forever be filled with her spirit. Paige is preceded in death by her husband Allen Romero. She is survived by her parents, John and Vanessa Scheumack, her sister Jillian Cudin, brother-in-law (Andrea), niece (Maia), nephews (Oliver and Martin), grandmother (Joan Vollmering), and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. "Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because dawn has come." -Rabindranath Tagore A "celebration of life" in her honor will be scheduled at a later date to be announced when we can all be together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Classic Canines of Austin, 7201 Lavender Loop, Austin, TX 78702 or Salvation Army Austin Shelter for Women and Children, 4613 Tannehill Lane, Building 3, Austin, TX 78721
