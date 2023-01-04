Lindy Forster
PORT LAVACA — Lindy Forster, 92, of Port Lavaca passed away on Christmas Eve. He went to be with Jesus after fighting a lengthy illness. Lindy was born in 1930 to Otto and Goldie Forster in Victoria, Texas. He retired from Alcoa at the age of 50 and stayed very active playing tennis, fishing and floundering, camping, traveling, water skiing, bowling and spending time at the Senior Citizens Center playing 88.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Sylvia Forster; daughter, Linda McGee; son, Darrell Forster (Charlene); 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lindy, aka, Sweet Heart, Dad, Daddy, PawPaw, Sweet Paw, Great PawPaw, and Uncle was such a blessing to us all. He is already sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son and daughter-in-law, Gerald and Donna Forster; son-in-law, Bill McGee; and 10 siblings.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Calhoun County Senior Citizens, or the charity of your choice.
Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
