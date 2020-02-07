LINLEY L. MCDONALD, SR. KENEDY - Linley L. McDonald, Sr., age 78 of Kenedy, brought his last tow down the river on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Linley was born on February 10, 1941 in Poteet, TX to Donald J. and Doris E. Williams McDonald. He married the love of his life, Carolyn R. Collins, on November 29, 1969 in San Antonio, TX. Linley attended Aransas Pass High School. Upon graduation, he entered into the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country. He retired as a tow boat captain. Linley was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, friend to many and a member of the Kenedy First United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Barett L. McDonald, Raymond A. Boullt; and a brother, Jerry C. McDonald. Linley is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn; sons, Brett A. McDonald and wife Janet of Kenedy, Linley L. McDonald, Jr. and wife Theresa of Cuero; daughter, Kathy Hale of Giddings; 11 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm in the Eckols Funeral Home Chapel with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following, the Rev. Walter Hill, III, officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are his Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners or St. Jude Hospital in memory of Linley L. McDonald, Sr.
