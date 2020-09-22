Lloyd Edward Weise
YORKTOWN — Lloyd Edward Weise, 84, of Weesatche, passed away Sept. 20, 2020. He was born March 9, 1936, in Charco to the late Werner and Matilda Schultz Weise. Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Brenda Weise; brother, Raymond Weise. He is survived by his daughters, Wanda (Greg) Eernisse, Glenda Harrison and Rhonda (Kyle) Brown; son, Ryan (Janna) Weise; 9 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren; mother of his children, Gladys Buesing-Weise; sisters, Shirley Bell, Rose Weise, Anita Riemenschneider and Bertha Riemenschneider; brothers, Milton, Glenn, Warren, Randall, Roger and Lester Weise; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday September 24 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Finch Funeral Chapel. Services will be Friday September 25 at 1:00 P.M. at Finch Funeral Chapel. Officiating Pastor Kevin Karnei. Interment will follow at the Weesatche Cemetery in Weesatche, Texas. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for those attending the services and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements entrusted to Finch Funeral Chapel - Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Omitting critical life or death warnings may be worse than inflated positivity (10)
- Guest column: Service to your country should be honored (10)
- Guest column: What the world looks like in 2024, under President Trump (8)
- Letter: The 22nd Amendment is not negotiable (6)
- The Art of Denial (5)
- Letter: Upcoming national election will determine our future (4)
- Girl, 3, killed after Victoria County highway crash, mother and son ejected from vehicle (3)
- 2 VISD staff members, 3 students test positive for COVID-19 during first week of in-person classes (4)
- Victoria commissioners approve new county purchasing policy with divided vote (3)
- Letter: Air Force veteran is neither a "sucker" nor "loser" (8)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.