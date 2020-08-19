VICTORIA - Lloyd Elroy Harp 81 of Victoria, TX passed away Wednesday, July 22,2020. Lloyd was born February 21,1939 in Freer, TX to the late Leroy & Lena Ewers Harp. Lloyd served his country for 4 years in the Air Force. Lloyd was a truck driver for the oil field until his retirement in 2009. Lloyd is survived by his son, Mark (Darla) Harp, Daughter Sheila (Mike) Labelle of Michigan, Stepson Earl (Pat) Burnett of San Antonio, Brother Melvin (Norma) Harp of Victoria, TX, sisters, Virginia Lowe Berry (Wes) of Little River SC, Shirley Kauffman of Corpus Christi, TX, Marie Nunley of Arkansas and Janet Harp of Houston, TX; Grandson Colton (Gabby) Harp of Victoria, TX, 2 Great Grandsons and 2 Great Granddaughters, numerous nieces & nephews. Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, wife (Mary Jean), 1 brother 2 brother in laws and 1 niece. A private service will be held at Coastal Bend State Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.
