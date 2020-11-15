Lloyd R. Eidem
VICTORIA — Lloyd R. Eidem passed away November 1, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born in Canada on August 23, 1933 to the late Lars and Ragna Eidem.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas 77901.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Doris Eidem, his sisters Edith Gabert, Peggy Hanson and Renee Steele.
He is survived by his son Glenn Eidem and his wife Kayle; daughter Cathy Walenta and husband Richard Cook; step daughter Joanna LeGalley; sister Shirley Accleton; brother Mark Douville; grandchildren Heather Eidem, Amber Eidem, Joseph Sepulvado and wife, Ashley Gossett and husband, Madison Anders and husband, Neil Hahn and Jennifer Hahn; 16 great grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends.
Lloyd was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed country music, fishing, having BBQ’s with friends and family. He also enjoyed working with his hands doing wood working projects etc... He traveled all over the world working and got to see many places and many different cultures.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
