Lodie Runnels, Jr.
VICTORIA — Lodie Runnels, Jr., 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born December 5, 1942 to the late Lodie Runnels Sr. and Oceola Hill Runnels.
He was Baptist; and he retired from Mrs. Baird’s Bakery, a retired photographer and security guard, and finally worked at a shoe shine parlor.
Lodie is survived by his children Kelvin and Derrick Runnels of Victoria, TX and Andre Trevon Runnels of Dallas, TX; he is also survived by his grandchildren Jill, Jasmine, Jade, Shawn, Jaimie, and Kelvin, Jr.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Serving as pallbearers are Deacon Erna Lee Hill, Bro. Michael Haynes, Bro. Dwight Davis, Bro. Louis Barefield, Deacon James Porter, Bro. Jaimie Runnels, and Bro. Shawn Runnels.
A walk-in visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a chapel service to follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX with Rev. Vernon J. Garza, officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
