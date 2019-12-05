LOIS JEAN KING BAY CITY - Lois Jean King, 89, of Bay City, Texas, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born January 27, 1930 to the late K.P. Garfield, Sr., and Eula Mae Vance Garfield in San Juan, Texas. She taught elementary school for Bay City Independent School District from 1958 until she retired in 1985. She is survived by her brother, K.P. (Bud) Garfield, Jr.; daughter, Celeste Courville; grandchildren, Teanna Tomlin Kasarda, husband Jim, and JD Tomlin and fiancee Becky Hernandez; greatgrandchildren, Tucker and Ty Kasarda, and Cheyenne and Hunter Tomlin. Lois is preceded in death by her parents K.P. Garfield, Sr., and Eula Mae Garfield; first husband, Dempsey Courville; second husband, Joe T. King; daughter, Melissa Jane Courville Tomlin; brothers, John Garfield, Bob Garfield, Jim Garfield, and Bill Garfield. Services for Ms. King will be 2:00 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas, with Matt Springfield officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Lois' name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.