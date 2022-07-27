Lois Marie Koopman
VICTORIA — Lois Marie Koopman, 75, passed away Monday, July 25th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Thursday, July 28th, from 9:00 to 10:00AM and Service to begin at 10:00AM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. Interment will immediately follow at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery in El Campo, TX.
Lois was born June 19, 1947, in El Campo, Texas to the late Dennis and Ruth Nordin. She met the love of her life, Vastine Frank Koopman, and after their marriage in Alvin, TX, they watched their family grow together with love for over 50 years. Lois enjoyed spending her time volunteering at Nursery Elementary and her church, and she was always involved with her children and their activities. Lois worked for her church, First English Lutheran for a couple of years and she was very active in Girl Scouts. Most of all, Lois loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis, and Ruth Nordin; her sister, Carol Laws; and her brothers, John, and James Nordin.
Lois leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Vastine Koopman; daughter, Vickie Koopman Zamzow (Brian); son, Dennis Koopman (Lindsay); Grandchildren, Brady Koopman (Baylee), Blaine Koopman, Brylie Koopman, Brandt Koopman, Bently Koopman, Brinley Koopman, Lindsey Zamzow (Tyler), Ashley Brown (Cody), Matthew Zamzow, Allison Zamzow; and one great-grandchild on the way; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
