Lois Marie Walker
LOLITA — Lois Marie Walker, 79, of Lolita, Texas passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born at home in Edna, Texas on December 8, 1941. She was an only child to the late Clyde August Sydney Hattenbach and Josephine Ida Yendrey Hattenbach.
Lois wore many hats throughout her 79 years. She was a waitress, a personal and professional seamstress at Lou’s Fabric and Harper’s Dress Shop, a Licensed Vocational Nurse, a school bus driver for Industrial ISD, a personal care provider, and a housekeeper. She enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, crafting and shopping for supplies; her home was in a continuous state of remodeling and upgrading. She was an avid collector of many different items. She was a perfectionist: No matter what she was doing and no matter how “perfect” it was, Lois always said: “There is always room for improvement.”
Lois is survived by her daughters, Judy DeBord (Wayne) of Lolita and Shannon Harlow (Glenn) of Luling. Five Grandchildren: Kayla Lindberg-Casablanca, Kim Lindberg, Cody DeBord (Megan), Dena DeBord, and Madison DeBord. Two Great-granddaughters, Alyanna Casablanca and Anna DeBord.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Sophie Hattenbach, husbands: Tommy Zetka, Curtis Burtchell, James Zetka, and Olan Walker.
Family and Friends will gather at the Trinity Family Center in Vanderbilt on Saturday, January 8, 2022 for a Rosary at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM celebrating Lois’ life and her faith. Interment will be at Bischoff Cemetery in Inez by officiant Rev. Fr. Johnson Owusu-Boateng.
