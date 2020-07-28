LOIS ANN MOORE REFUGIO - Lois Ann Moore, 86, passed away July 24, 2020. She was born December 8, 1933 in Rockport, Texas to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Jettie Olga McLester. Lois is survived by her daughter Tina (Santos) Aguirre of Refugio; son Teddy (Robin) Moore of Skidmore; brother-in-law Joe Cruz of Rockport; sister Patsy (Pee-Wee) Parr of Rockport; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; pallbearers will be Matthew Aguirre, Robert Aguirre, David Vargas, Marcus Martinez, Nicholas Aguirre, Ashley Jackson. Graveside services will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, LaRosa Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golden Crescent CASA or Pet Assistance Association of Beeville. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

