Lois R. Scott
BEND, OREGON — Lois was born in Ada, Oklahoma on August 16, 1925. Her father was Harry Reoh and her mother was Gladys Stafford Reoh. Lois worked at the Victoria Advocate as a book reviewer. She has had many poems and magazine articles published and has seven published books. Writing was her passion and she was very good at it. Lois and her husband James were married 71 years. Their anniversary was on Thanksgiving Day. Theirs was a true love, happy to the end.
She was a wonderful mother. Our childhood was very happy. She lost two sons, Billy and David Scott. Lois is survived by her husband, James Scott; sister, Rosie Gotner; son, Harry Scott; daughter, Paula Barta; five grandchildren, Ben Barta, Crystal Holdeman, Amber and Brandi Scott and their mother Stacy Scott, and Katie Pierce. She also has five great grandchildren, Forest and Dakota Baer, Issa and Tikal Barta, and Jude Holdeman.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, commencing with a Visitation from 11 am to 1 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Share words of comfort with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
