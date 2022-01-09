Lois R. Scott
BEND, OREGON — Lois was born in Ada, Oklahoma on August 16, 1925. Her father was Harry Reoh and her mother was Gladys Stafford Reoh. Lois worked at the Victoria Advocate as a book reviewer. She has had many poems and magazine articles published and has seven published books. Writing was her passion and she was very good at it. Lois and her husband James were married 71 years. Their anniversary was on Thanksgiving Day. Theirs was a true love, happy to the end.
She was a wonderful mother. Our childhood was very happy. She lost two sons, Billy and David Scott. Lois is survived by her husband, James Scott; sister, Rosie Gotner; son, Harry Scott; daughter, Paula Barta; five grandchildren, Ben Barta, Crystal Holdeman, Amber and Brandi Scott and their mother Stacy Scott, and Katie Pierce. She also has five great grandchildren, Forest and Dakota Baer, Issa and Tikal Barta, and Jude Holdeman.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, commencing with a Visitation from 11 am to 1 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Share words of comfort with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.