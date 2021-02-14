LOIS SNIDER
LOIS SNIDER
VICTORIA — Lois L. Snider, age 70, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was born in Nevada, MO on Aug. 12 1950 to Gerald and Ruby Weaver.
Lois has been a Victoria TX resident since 1992, she enjoyed crocheting, cooking for her family, and loved family gatherings.
When her sons were in sports, she never missed a game, you could always hear her from the field. She was a supportive and loving wife, mother and, grand-mother. Lois was very strong willed person.
She is proceeded in death by her husband of 47 years, Stephen E. Snider; parents, Gerald and Ruby Weaver.
Lois is survived by her sons Daniel and Lori Snider of Victoria TX; Erik and Teresa Snider of Victoria TX, and grand-daughter Kayla Snider of Nursery TX.
There will be a grave side memorial for Lois in Osawatomie, KS at a later date.

