Lois Strother
Kuykendall
VICTORIA — Lois Strother Kuykendall, was born to Ruth Mae Hoodye and Calvin Strother on November 11, 1949 in Bluefield, West Virginia. At an early age, Lois was baptized in the Guadalupe River becoming a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and continued to serve Him throughout her life. Later in life Lois moved her church membership to Mount Zion Baptist, where her pastor was Rev. Anthony Strother. She was in charge of the kitchen, prepping meals for all to enjoy. Lois received her formal education from F.W. Gross school until Gross high school was closed and she had to attend Victoria High School graduating in 1968. She went on to attend the University of Houston receiving her bachelor’s degree in education along with pledging Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., then in 2002 she received her Master’s degree from the University of Houston Victoria. Lois married her high school sweetheart, Marion Kuykendall, after college thus celebrating 50 years in February 2023. There were three children blessed to this union, Cheborah, Marion Jr., and Ebony.
Lois began her teaching career in the early 70’s, starting in 1976 with VISD at Stroman High School as a mathematics teacher. She loved teaching and loved working with and inspiring students. She touched hundreds of students, sponsoring Future Teachers of America (FTA) and Black Seniors for over 20 years. She was her student’s number one fan, attending countless Raider games in and out of town. They could count on Mrs. K. to be in the stands cheering them on. “Once a Raider, Always a Raider!” She taught more than school, one of her former student’s said. She taught Love and for that we will forever be blessed. Teaching in VISD for 40 years, she retired and then rehired coming back to continue her passion in education for a total of 45 years. Lois also spent many years serving in Women in Partnership for Progress, promoting education and mentorship for Victoria’s youth.
Lois loved her family. She adored her children and swore all her grand children were birthed by her. She was affectionately known as “granny” and put all her energy into watching them grow. She attended or wanted to attend every event they were involved in, even at the expense of her health.
She is survived by her loving husband, Marion Sr., her three children Cheborah “Shay” Ross (Lee), Marion Jr. Kuykendall (Melinda), Ebony Jackson (Rodney), and step-children Sherry Stokes and William Johnson; her siblings Anthony Strother (Brenda), David Elazer, Sherry Peters, Lynn Jones, Yvonne Frost, Cheryl Roberts, and Alicia Beatty; sister-in-law Betsy Elliot, numerous grandchildren, her Godson, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; her sister Carolyn Wallace (Robert); and her brother Thomas “TC” Elliot.
Her Home Going Celebration will be Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Peter’s Baptist Church, 2708 South Laurent St, Victoria, TX, 77901. With Public Visitation from 11 A.M. -12 P.M. and the funeral service starting promptly at 12:00 P.M. Internment will follow at Memorial Park, 306 East Power St., Victoria, Texas 77901.
Arrangements entrusted to Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, TX 77901.
