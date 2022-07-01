Lola L. Russell

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Lola passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Lola was a member of Gideon Baptist Church, Jackson County, Texas. She loved her family and all individuals, especially children.
Lola leaves to cherish her memories her dear beloved sister and best friend Mildred Young; her brother Billy Ray Gaskin (Alfreda Gaskin); daughters, Charlotte Mumphord (Mike Mumphord) and Ruth “Candy” Grant, and a host of grandchildren, family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Mount Nebo Baptist Church, Victoria Texas.
Final arrangements entrusted to Tracy’s MJ Santellana Funeral, 107 W. River St. Victoria Texas, 361-582-0858.
