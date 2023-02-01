Lola Lee Hedrick
VICTORIA — Lola Lee Hedrick entered into rest on Friday, January 27, 2023 at the age of 86. She was born September 7, 1936 in Lindale, TX to the late Otis W. and Clota P. Head Phelps. She was a member of the Western Hills Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons Donald Thorsen and Darrell Pollard, her daughter Deborah Owens, 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren with 1 on the way.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be Friday, February 3, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Roger Parrish, officiating at Grace Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
