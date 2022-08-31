Lola Mae Leadbetter
PORT LAVACA — A Memorial Service for Lola M. Leadbetter, 88, is scheduled 11 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, Texas.
Lola was born September 23, 1933 and entered into eternal life on August 16, 2022. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, where she enjoyed worshiping the Lord. She served on the Family Life Center building committee. Lola was also active in coordinating senior citizen activities, including bus trips to Branson, Missouri. Lola belonged to Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators. She graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She taught for 29 years in the Calhoun County ISD teaching mostly at Madison Elementary in the 5th and 6th grade. She was the matriarch of her family and in earlier years, active in supporting the Little League and Teenage Baseball Leagues by baking and selling cakes for fundraising. Lola will always be remembered by the things produced in her kitchen, from her famous chicken spaghetti to her German Chocolate cake.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Leadbetter; son, James Sterling Leadbetter; daughter in-law, Virginia Leadbetter; 2 brothers, Odell McIntire, Perry McIntire; and 2 sisters, Bertha Murphy and Ruth Shelby.
Left to cherish Lola’s memory are her children, Roy Leadbetter of Georgetown, Andy Leadbetter of Watauga, and Robert Leadbetter and wife Vickie of Vanderbilt. She is also survived by 6 granddaughters, Courtney Leadbetter, Caitlyn Leadbetter, Lacey Blissit and husband Jonathan, Britni Leadbetter, Bailey Noe and husband Robert, and Emily Blackwell and husband Colton; 4 great grandchildren, Kaylee Blissit, Ava Blissit, Taylon Guilbeau, and Tashton Guilbeau; and numerous nieces and nephews.
