LON FRANKLIN STANLEY AUSTIN - Lon Franklin Stanley, 82, passed from this earth March 10, 2020, at home, in Austin, Texas after a brief battle with Pancreatic cancer. He was born in Raymondville, Texas, on July 3, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Viola Stanley of Raymondville, Texas, and his brother Roy Lee Stanley of Lubbock Texas. Lon is survived by a sister, Mabel Stanley Jarrett, of Lubbock. Lon is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Thelma Darlene Davis of Austin, previously of Vanderbilt. He is also survived by his son Joel Ray and wife Holly Stanley of Livermore, CA., and his daughter Julie Deanne Stanley and wife Donna Teague of Austin. Surviving grandchildren are Tynesha Campbell of Bellevue, Washington, and Isaiah Campbell of Portland, Oregon, Maxwell Harding-Stanley of Austin, and Ocean Elizabeth Stanley of Livermore, CA. Lon entered the US Air Force in 1955 after graduating from Raymondville HS. He served in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Kassel Germany. He then enrolled at Abilene Christian College in 1959. After meeting his wife in 1961, they continued their education at ACC and graduated in 1965. Lon was a Christian man who always put the other person first. He was a member of Pt. Comfort Church of Christ and Bloomington Church of Christ before returning to Vanderbilt Church of Christ. Lon was an active member of the community and the family was active as Cobra supporters for the entire 50 years they lived in Vanderbilt. Lon was a member of the Vanderbilt Volunteer Fire Dept. and worked with the Cobra Football program on the Chain Gang for more than 20 years. He was an avid gardener until the past few years when his health began to decline. A memorial service will be held at a future date at the Vanderbilt Church of Christ, depending on the limited travel and gatherings imposed by the government at this time. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite Cobra Scholarship thru Industrial HS or to the Southwest School of Biblical Students C/O Southwest Church of Christ, 8900 Menchaca Rd. , Austin, 78748 Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home of Edna,Texas.

