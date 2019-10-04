LONNIE LEE PRINCE VICTORIA - Lonnie Prince, 88, of Victoria passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born March 7, 1931 in Victoria, TX to the late Perry Lee and Florence Horton Prince. He was a native of Victoria and was the owner and operator of Discount Pest Control. He also worked in the railroad and construction industry; and was a Korean War Vet. He leaves to mourn his wife of 70 years Ethel Mae Prince, his daughter Tamara Clopton (Kenney), and his grandchildren Ryan Kyle Prince Riley, Kourtney Anne Clopton, and Kayla Rene' Clopton; as well as countless nieces and nephews left behind. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Earl Prince and J.T. Prince; and his sisters Christine Prince Williams, Leeoder Prince Barnes, Janie Prince, and Earline Prince Watts. A chapel service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX with Rev. Fred Hobbs, officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 704 E. Park Ave, Victoria, TX 77901. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefunerahome.net.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.