LONNIE ROBERT BUERGER GOLIAD - It is with great sadness that the family of Lonnie Robert Buerger announces his passing on September 9, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Lonnie was born to parents Walter and Virginia Buerger on February 22, 1949 in Gorman, Texas. Lonnie graduated from Levelland High School in Levelland, Texas. He enlisted in the United States Army from 1969 to 1975 and served with the Army's Air Defense 4th Battalion 44th Artillery during the Vietnam War. Lonnie was a stalwart Christian and member of Crossroads Deaf Fellowship Church in Goliad, Texas. A lover of family, gardening and all things outdoors. A strong and patient man, never one to pass judgement and always quick to help whenever someone was in need. A loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to everyone. Lonnie will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years Esther and their children Elizabeth Wood, Lonnie Buerger II and Christina Senf. Lonnie will also be fondly remembered by his sisters Enola Tullis, Marsha Gray and Betty Agan, brothers Richard Buerger and Tommy Buerger along with 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Keeping with Lonnie's giving spirit, his remains will be donated to a Medical University in lieu of a funeral.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- First day of school: Sleepy Head (2)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Gun control won't solve our violence problem (2)
- Construction worker dies of injuries suffered at DeWitt County oil field (1)
- Sudden branch drop syndrome is a mystery (1)
- UHV promotes Spanish faculty member to senior lecturer (1)
- Analysis: Transparency can be downright hazardous to Texas lawmakers (1)
- Circus packs community center on opening night despite PETA resistance (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
Online Poll
Are you superstitious about Friday the 13th?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.