Lorchen A. Koehn
PORT LAVACA — Lorchen A. Koehn, 81, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was born in Austin, Texas to the late Paul Henry and Adele Cannizzo Freier on November 15, 1939. She attended North Texas State University. Lorchen met and married the love of her life, Jerry, and shared many wonderful adventures until his passing. Throughout her life, she worked as a Secretary for First United Methodist Church, Salem Lutheran Church, and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, as well as was an Operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone, and an Article Typist for the Port Lavaca Wave.
Lorchen is preceded in death by her parents and husband Jerry A. Koehn.
She is survived by her daughters; Melissa L. Koehn Mitchell, and Suzana M. Koehn Eckermann, grandchildren; Melynda Marie Eckermann, and James Allen Eckermann, and her brother, Lodovico Foster Freier.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 12-2 p.m., immediately followed by Funeral Service at 2 p.m., all at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham, Texas.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be James Cannizzo, Louis Cannizzo, James Eckermann, Raymond “Rick” Eckermann, Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, and Andria Rodgers Payne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Calhoun County Animal Shelter or New Century Hospice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Can't argue with a brick wall (9)
- Letter: Disappointed in Congressman Cloud (7)
- UPDATED: Victoria woman charged with committing fraud during 2018 Bloomington election (6)
- Letter: The equations of history lay down odds that are hard to beat (5)
- Letter: Bribing people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 (4)
- Letter: Citizens need to study all the provisions of H.R.1/S.R.1 (4)
- Fidel Herrera Padilla (3)
- Letter: Effective COVID-19 vaccines are available and free of charge (3)
- Victoria mayoral debate (2)
- Rudolph V. Adames (2)
- Letter: Juneteenth has always been a great day (1)
- Life's challenges, faith alter Victoria dad's outlook on fatherhood (1)
- Life is Messy, God is Good: There’s always hope for families (1)
- Dixie Tucker (1)
- Minimum wage (1)
- Alice Childress (1)
- Una Cooke (1)
- Victoria man arrested on additional charges in woman's death (1)
- Syndicated Column: My dad taught me how (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.