LORENA ESCAMIA CEBALLOS VICTORIA - Lorena Escamia Ceballos, 77, of Victoria passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born September 5, 1942 in Yorktown to the late Fred and Agapita Escamia. She married Frank Ceballos on January 8, 1972 in Cuero. She retired from K-Mart after 22 years. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Frank Ceballos; sisters, Frances Liendo of Cuero and Mary Camarillo of Corpus Christi and brother, Jesse Escamia of Port Lavaca; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Irene DeLeon and brothers, Mike Escamia and Fred Escamia Jr. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019, 4:30 PM at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary to begin at 6 PM. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, 10 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Cuero. Pallbearers include James Escamia, Raul Liendo, Michael Ruschhaupt, Donald Bauer, Bubba Liendo, Michael Munoz Jr., Cole Liendo and Milo Garza. Honorary pallbearers include Connie Trevino, Josephine Liendo, Leanora Perez, and her beloved Kmart family. Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church or Donor's Choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
