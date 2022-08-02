Lorena Collier Williams
VICTORIA — Lorena Collier Williams left for her heavenly home on July 30, 2022. She was 89 years of age.
Lorena was born January 30, 1933 in Junction, Texas to Carroll Davis Collier and Jessie Ellen Crisp Collier. She was one of seven children.
She and Kennith married on June 1, 1952 and had four daughters; LaNett Williams Wilcox (Buck), Sandra Gayle Wapelhorst, Cynthia Inez Martin, and Eva Marie Melton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her husband, and one grandchild, Bryan Lange. She had 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, and two sisters-in-law, Jean Beyer and Richadean Williams.
Visitation will be Thursday Aug. 4, 6-8pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 1801 N. Red River, Victoria TX. Her Celebration of Life will be held at the same location Friday, Aug 6 at 10:00am. She will be buried the following day, Saturday Aug 6 at 1:00pm in Junction City Cemetery, 100 W Rio Vista, Junction, Texas 76849. Bro. Roger Parrish will officiate the Celebration of Life and Bro. Jerry Heinold, grandson, will officiate the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Kennis Heinold, Mickey Lange, Cody Glomb, JR Griffith, Chris Lane, and Eric Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be Buck Wilcox, Bret Melton, Michael Westphall, Lenny & Gladys Kuecker, Larry Martin, Dustin Melton, and Stewart.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
