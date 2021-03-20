Lorene Hajek Kubicek
Lorene Hajek Kubicek
VICTORIA — Lorene Hajek Kubicek went to be with the Lord March 17, 2021 at the age of 88. She was born July 19, 1932 in Fayette, Co., Texas to the late Joseph R. and Rosie Hajek.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 402 S. Main St., Victoria. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bradley Roznovsky, Matt Thaxton, Layne Thaxton, Trey Chastain, Zachary Kubicek and Kent Miller.
In addition to her parents, Lorene was preceded in death by her husband Edwin J. Kubicek; son Donald R. Kubicek; brother Ernest Hajek and sister Josephine Roznovsky.
She is survived by her daughter Dorothy (Fred) Chastain; brother Alvin Hajek; sister Helen Roznovsky; grandchildren Ashley Kubicek, Zachary Kubicek, Trey (Amanda) Chastain and Tiffany C. (Matt) Thaxton and great grandchildren Layne, Carlie, Cody and Eden.
Lorene was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed sewing and loved to take care of her home and family especially her grandchildren and granddog. She had been a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church for many years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

