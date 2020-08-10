Lorene Hajek, 98, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born December 28, 1921 in Shiner to John and Mary (Tesar) Pustejovsky.
She was a devote Catholic, a member of The Auxiliary of DAV and American Legion. She loved gardening and was known as a great cook. In her later years she enjoyed her friends at Shiner Senior Citizen Center and dearly loved playing Bingo. She was married to her beloved Johnny E. Hajek for 63 years before his passing in 2005.
Survivors are her daughters, Loretta Riske and husband Curtis of Bay City and Gail Welfel and husband Adolph of Victoria; grandsons, Landon Welfel (Mitzi), Tyler Welfel and fiancee Jenny; great-grandchildren, Kenzie Belle and Griffin McCain.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Emily Petru and Rosie Putejovsky; brother, Robert Pustejovsky.
Due to COVID concerns, please wear a mask and use social distancing.
Rosary 1 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home followed by Funeral Mass at 2 p.m., at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Private burial to be held.
Pallbearers are Leroy Petru, Landon Welfel, Tyler Welfel, Tony Martinez, David Sonntag and Nathan Kloesel.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas or Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
The family appreciates all the loving care given by Twin Pines Nursing and Rehab Center.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
