Lorene Ivey Neill
CORPUS CHRISTI — Lorene Ivey Neill, who loved God with all her heart and her neighbor as herself, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022, at the age of 87, in the presence of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, her daughter, Darla, and her granddaughter Diane.
She is survived by her son, Howard Neill, Jr. (Laura); daughter, Cathy Wilborn (Briggs); grandchildren, Kelly Cason (Gabe), Bryan Wilborn (Maggie) and Robert Neill (Meaghan); and great-grandchildren, Kylie, Calhoun and Cooper Cason; Barbara and Abigail Wilborn; and Brooke and Maddison Neill, and her sister, Owena Tippit.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at Green Lawn Gardens Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca.
