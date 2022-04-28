Lorene Julia Schley
YOAKUM — Lorene Julia (Buendel) Schley of Yoakum was born August 17, 1937 in Dewitt County to the late Alvin and Augusta Franz Buendel, Sr. and passed away peacefully on April 22, 2022.
Lorene was a mother and wife. She enjoyed canning food, gardening, and sewing. During her lifetime, she attended Victoria College and attained certifications in Nurse Attendant/Home Health Aide (1989) and Medication Administration Aide (1992). She used those skills to assist other people in their journey out of this life, especially husbands Ervin and Albert. Her grandchildren remember many a fun day at Grandma’s house in Yorktown, where she spent the majority of her life.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, previous spouses, Ervin Schley, Albert Sturm, and Garriet Harms; siblings Edna Partain, Allie Geffert, Alene Kramer, Alvin Buendel Jr, Adelia Lippe, and Oliver Buendel.
Lorene is survived by daughters Wynne Manning of Victoria, Renee Barry (Thomas) of Austin and son Ricky Sturm of Yorktown, grandchildren Dean Brothers Jr (Victor) of Houston, Ernest Manning of Victoria, Luke Manning (Era) of Victoria, Nancy Barry of Hyattsville, MD, Katherine Barry of Lubbock, Jeffrey Barry of Austin, Eileen Barry of Lubbock, Laecey Repka (James) of Refugio, Leanora Sturm of Yorktown, and Raeleigh Sturm of Cuero, great grandchildren Braydon Manning, Austin Manning, Travis Manning, Shae Manning, Stella Repka, Colt Repka, and Parker Repka.
Visitation will be Friday, April 29 at Massey Funeral Home, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. Interment will follow at Runge City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Roger Geffert, Jeffrey Barry, Dean Brothers Jr., Ernest Manning, Austin Manning, and Braydon Manning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
