Lorene (Lully) Hedwig Stanchos Koopmann, 95, of Yorktown passed away Thurs. Aug. 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 7, 1924 in the Gruenau Community just outside of Yorktown to the late Hedwig Sauermilch and Ferdinand H. Stanchos. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown, Texas. She attended Gohlke School and later graduated from Yorktown High School. She attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin obtaining a business certificate which she used at her job at W. H. Norris Lumber Company in Yorktown as a bookkeeper. She married Gilbert A. Koopmann on October 20, 1949, and was married just shy of 50 years until his death in 1999. Lully was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown, Yorktown VFW Auxillary Post #8136, and Gruenau Hermann Sons Lodge. She was a hard worker and loved to work outside in her yard. She often had roses from her flower beds in a vase on her table. She also loved to bake and could always be counted on to bring a pie or two to a gathering or a bake sale. Her strong opinions and witty humor will be missed by many who knew her.
She is survived by her two children Ralph (Elizabeth) Koopmann, of Yorktown and Karen (Curtis) Koenig, of Cuero. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren Ericka (Kevin) Junek of Snook, Aaron (Erin) Koopmann, of Yorktown, Kimberly (Scott) Smalley, of Cuero, Kennon Koenig, of Round Rock and Collin Koenig of Corpus Christi, 8 great grandchildren Kohl & Kade Junek, Palyn, Aadin & Landrey Koopmann, Slone, Slade and Stella Smalley, all of who she loved dearly and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Velma Spellman and Marian Sheehan, brother Marvin Stanchos, and nephew John Spellman.
A special thanks to all the caregivers and residents at Alzcare in Cuero who welcomed her into their family. Her time there was special and she came to consider Alzcare home.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Koopmann, Kennon Koenig, Collin Koenig, Scott Smalley, Kevin & Kohl Junek, Kenneth and Donald Stanchos.
Graveside service 12 noon Sunday August 9, 2020 at Westside Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hospice of South Texas or donor's choice.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.