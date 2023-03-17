Lorenza “Lencha”
Gonzales
PORT LAVACA — Lorenza “Lencha” Gonzales, 94, of Port Lavaca passed from this earth on March 13, 2023. Friends and family will gather for visitation on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Lorenza was born on November 10, 1928 in Kingsville, Texas to the late Eusebio and Maria Garza. Lorenza loved to cook and spend time with her family. Her grandchildren were her heart’s joy. She enjoyed being able to cook for her family.
Lorenza leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Janie Delgado (Sam); her grandchildren, Denise Reyes, Samantha Sutter (Jason) and Aaron Delgado (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Gavin Reyes, Mia Reyes, Bella Falcon, Avery Sutter, Hannah Sutter and Brooklyn Delgado; her sister, Josie Lomas (Pedro) and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Fernie Gonzales, Andy Pizana, Roland Salazar, David Salazar, David Garcia, and Johnny Garcia. Honorary Pallbearers are Sam Delgado, Aaron Delgado, Gavin Reyes, and Jason Sutter.
Lorenza was preceded in death by her parents, Eusebio and Maria Garza; her husband, Samuel Gonzales, Jr.; her sisters, Juanita Tijernia, Julia San Miguel, and Tomasita Garcia; her brothers, Eusebio Garza, Jr., Luis Garza, Ramon Garza and Lucas Garza.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
