Lorenzo Capistran
REFUGIO — Lorenzo Capistran, 77, passed away January 28, 2021. He was born June 15, 1943 in Refugio, Texas to the late Gonzalo Capistran and Julia Govella Capistran. He is survived by his wife Alicia L. Capistran; sons Larry (Mary) Capistran, Louis (Sandra Smith) Capistran, Lee (Jane) Capistran and David Capistran; daughters Loretta Capistran and Delma (Paul) Flores; brothers Oscar Capistran and Gonzalo Capistran, Jr.; 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; A rosary will be recited Thursday, February 4, 2021 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
