Lorenzo Rangel
VICTORIA — Lorenzo Rangel, 67, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at his home in Victoria, TX comforted by his wife.
Lorenzo was born on February 11, 1954, in the town of Sinton, TX to Luz Sr. and Manuela Rangel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Luz Jr. and Rene Rangel; two of his sisters, Esperanza Rangel and Oralia Arredondo.
His survivors include wife, Carolina Perez Rangel; son, Kevin (Courtney) Rangel; daughter, Brooke Rangel; and his 6 grandchildren, Kaleb, Kelsie, Aniyah, Gabriel, Torivio, and Sophia; sisters, Celia (Tino) Cruz, Elida (Bobby) Martinez, Petra (Jesse) Padron, and Patricia (Skipper) Fair; and both sisters in law, Bonnie Rangel and Ophelia Rangel.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 5pm, followed by a Rosary at 7pm, at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad. Mass will be celebrated Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 10am, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad, with Fr Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow at San Fernando De Los Flores Cemetery in La Bahia.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and cemeteries.
