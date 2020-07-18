LORETTA JOE ALTUNA VICTORIA - Loretta Jo "LaLa" De La Garza Altuna 60,went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 15th 2020. She was born September 16,1959 in Lordsburg NM. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Loretta worked for Citizens hospital as a PTA for 35 years. She spent her younger years being active as a cheerleader, lifeguard, aerobics instructor, and a runner where she earned the nickname "iron maiden". Loretta never met a person she was not kind to. She was known as the life of the party. She loved to dance and spend time with family and friends. Loretta was a compassionate and caring person that would drop everything to help someone in need. She cherished spending time with her grandson whom she called "Action Jaxon''. She will forever be deeply missed by her daughters, family and friends. She touched so many people throughout her life on earth. Loretta loved serving her Lord God the Father. We know that she is at peace in heaven with all of her loved ones past. She is survived by daughters Xena Loretta Ruiz and Kyla Bella Ruiz of Victoria , Brother David De La Garza of CA, and grandson Jaxon Reed Bryant. She is preceded in death by mother Josephine De La Garza, father Manuel De La Garza, life long partner George "Gio" Izaguirre Ruiz and brothers Marvin De La Garza, Edmund Salinas, and Manuel Salinas. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
