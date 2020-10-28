Loretta Ann Sandoval
PORT LAVACA — Loretta Ann Sandoval, age 47, of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born March 17, 1973 in Victoria, Texas to Jose Sandoval and Isabel Soliz Sandoval of Port Lavaca, Texas.
She is survived by her Parents, Jose Sandoval and Isabel Soliz Sandoval of Port Lavaca; Sisters, Denise Witte (Richard) of Missouri City and Sonia Downs of Port Lavaca; Brothers, David Tyler of Lancaster, Javier Sandoval (Marietta) of Round Rock, Jose Sandoval (Janell) of Pflugerville and Isaac Sandoval (Alysia) of Port Lavaca. She is also survived by Nieces, Jarrah, Kyrstin, Alexandra, London, Isabella, Alayna and Jessa; Nephews, Kristifer, Brayden and Cayson; Great-Nephew, Kohen.
Loretta is preceded in death by her, Maternal Grandparents, Savas and Carmen Soliz and Paternal Grandparents, Jessie and Belia Sandoval.
Visitation will begin Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5pm-8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. Visitation will continue Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9am with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father Tommy Chen to officiate. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Isaac Sandoval, Jose Sandoval, Javier Sandoval, Phillip Soliz, Damon Dexter and Ross Soliz.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
