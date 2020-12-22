Loretta Bochat
GOLIAD — Loretta Ann Stauss Bochat, 79, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, as she prepared to join the family for their Annual Christmas Party. She was born October 6, 1941, at the family home in Weser, Texas to Rollo and Eleanor Jacob Stauss.
She and her husband ‘Butch’ created lifelong neighborhood friends when they moved to Houston in 1966. She served for years as team Mom for various organized sports including FUN Football, Braeburn Little League, and Kyle Chapman Pony League. She was a lifelong Catholic volunteering many years of service with Catholic Daughters, other service, and teaching CCD when the family returned to her childhood home in 1980. She retired from Prosperity Bank in Goliad after 24 years in 2007.
Loretta lived life large, loud and fun - touching many lives and loving all with whom she made acquaintance. She was especially proud of her 3 children and her 8 grandchildren. A weeklong “Grandma’s Camp” was a highlight for her grands for over 20 years and every holiday and birthday was a reason to celebrate, creating many wonderful memories.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Douglas Stauss and her husband of 52 years, Thomas “Butch” Bochat. She is survived by sons Michael Bradley “Brad” (Betsy) of Bulverde; Matthew Thomas (Erika) of Goliad, and daughter Milana Bochat Mullenix (Darryl) of Goliad; grandchildren Luke Michael Bochat, Joseph Bradley Bochat(Kaeleigh), Julia Elizabeth Bochat of Bulverde; Brooke Lauren Bochat Schwartzkopf (Kaleb) of Huntsville; Grayson Kyle Mitchell Bochat, Madeleine Elyse Morgan Bochat, Jackson Zachry Drake Bochat of Goliad; and Nathan Thomas Mullenix of Goliad.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 23 with rosary at 1:30PM followed by mass at 2PM at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church located at 11220 FM 237, Meyersville, Texas 77974
Pallbearers are Luke Bochat, Joey Bochat, Grayson Bochat, Jackson Bochat, Nathan Mullenix and Kaleb Schwartzkopf. Honorary pallbearers will be The Steel Bluebonnets.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Aicardi Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 3202, St. Charles, Illinois, 60174 or https://aicardisyndromefoundation.org/donate/ in honor of her granddaughter, Madeleine Bochat.
Funeral arrangements courtesy of Grace Funeral Home - Goliad.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (7)
- Are you traveling or staying at home for the holidays? (6)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (5)
- Victoria County reports 15 new recoveries, no new cases or deaths (5)
- Guest column: All ‘doctors’ change lives every day (4)
- Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory (4)
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (4)
- Our resolution to have meaningful discussions (3)
- Years of 'extraordinary science' led up to the new COVID-19 vaccines (3)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.