LORETTA B. LAWRENCE VICTORIA - Loretta Lawrence, age 96, born October 8, 1922 to Edward and Francis Stumfoll, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 3, 2019 in Victoria, Texas. Loretta is predeceased by her husband, Floyd Lawrence; son, Edward Lawrence; daughter, Barbara Quebe; and granddaughter, Kimberly Lawrence. She is survived by daughter, Janice Wickliffe , son-in-law, Billy; son, Jerry Lawrence, daughter-in-law, Shirley; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandchild. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A Rosary will be recited at 10 am followed by a memorial service at 10:30 am. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery following the reception. To read the full obituary or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
