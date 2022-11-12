LORETTA ROSS HAMPTON
VICTORIA — Loretta Ross Hampton, age 91, died peacefully on Monday, November 7th, 2022. She was born to Owen and Mary Lou Ross on January 22, 1931 in Vernon, Texas. She was a graduate of Corpus Christi High School and went on to marry Marvin L. Hampton on April 5th, 1951.
Loretta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
As her husband was often deployed with the United States Navy, Loretta tended to the children. She was an outstanding cook and holiday meals will be missed by all.
Marvin and Loretta were proud owners of Hampton’s Hearing Aids for over 30 years.
Loretta loved the outdoors. She often spent time hunting and fishing with her husband and children, even though Marvin’s favorite fishing spots were challenging to reach. Memories of freshly cooked fish on a Saturday afternoon long in the memory of her family.
Loretta was a dedicated Christian. As a lifelong Baptist and an original member of Parkway Church in Victoria, she was often seen attending church events.
Loretta was an avid traveler and went on numerous trips with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was a member of the Victoria chapter of Soroptimist.
Loretta is survived by her sister Barbara Hannan of Bastrop: children, Lindell Hampton of Las Vegas (Tabitha), Susan Alstrom (Raymond) and Cindy Hampton both of Victoria; grandchildren, Cory Shilinga, Clay Shilinga, Justin Hampton, Ruben Hampton, John Dale Hampton, Ruth Hampton, Kevin Alstrom, Chris Alstrom, Keith Alstrom, Curtis Hampton and Katie Hampton as well as numerous great grandchildren.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents Owen and Mary Lou Ross, husband Marvin, son Dale Hampton, daughter Loretta Hampton Koutney and great grandchildren Ruben Hampton jr. and Teagan Carys Hampton.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 14th at Colonial Funeral Home, 1801 E. Red River St. in Victoria. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 15th at Memory Gardens Cemetery 8819 US-87 in Victoria.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.