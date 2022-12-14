Loretta Sharp Bouldin
VICTORIA — Loretta Sharp Bouldin went home to the Lord peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 25 in Port Aransas, TX at the age of 87. She enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving surrounded by family, good food, lots of stories and laughter. She was born on July 14,1935 in Carrizo Springs, TX and was the third youngest of 13. She graduated from Carrizo Springs High School, then married William Dell Bouldin in 1955 and was a resident of Victoria, TX for 66 years. She retired from Albertsons as their beauty consultant after 20 years in 1999. Her hobbies included anything that involved plants, cooking, bowling, bingo, lottery scratch offs, and her pets. Loretta played numerous sports throughout her life and in later years loved watching tennis and Investigation Discovery on TV. She was strong in her faith and was an original member of College Church of Christ, was a member of Central Church of Christ and Midtown Church of Christ later in life.
She is survived by her two sons, Leslie Earl Bouldin and his wife Marsha of Eagle Lake, Texas and Jeffrey Dale Bouldin and his wife Robin of Fairview, Texas. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Brie Bouldin, Caroline Bouldin, Lily Bouldin, Ava Bouldin, Julie Prebula, and Nancy Baez; 11 nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, John William Sharp and Jemima Garner Sharp, her brothers and sisters, Myram Uppencamp, William Sharp, Ruby Berry, Mose Allen Sharp, Jeanette Hanus, Vida Jo Allen, Mary Joyce Hauschild, Mercedes Fisher, Laura Knotts, Shirley Beth Watchel, Charles “Dixie” Sharp, and John Alfred “Sonny” Sharp.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 E. Mockingbird Ln, Victoria, TX 77904. Graveside services will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Carrizo Springs, Texas on December 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels or Dorothy O’Connor pet adoption in Victoria, TX.
To leave a fond memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
