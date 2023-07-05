Lori DeAnn Crumbley
VICTORIA — Lori “DeAnn” Crumbley, 57 of Inez passed from this earth on June 28, 2023. Friends and family will gather on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM in Grace Funeral Home 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 4:00 PM in the funeral home.
DeAnn was born on May 26, 1966 to the late Joe and Diane Shakleford Crumbley in Altanta, Georgia. In 1971, she moved to Texas. DeAnn was a 1988 graduate of the Lane Center. She worked as a teacher’s assistant from 1990 to 2014. DeAnn accumulated 12000 volunteer hours with VISA (Volunteers in Schools of America). In 1968, DeAnn’s love of soccer began with the Atlanta Chiefs. 1978 Houston Hurricanes became her team. Her love for soccer has continued to the Houston Dynamos as she was a founding season ticket holder with the club for 18 seasons. She had special soccer players in her life which included Nick Megaloudis, Glenn Davis, Brad Davis, Brian Ching and Coach Dominic Kinnear. She loved her Trailblazers, Special Olympics and VACD families.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Victoria Shining Star Special Olympics. P.O. Box 3172, Victoria, Texas 77903 or to the charity of choice.
