Lori Lynn Schorlemer

She was born May 3, 1962 in Yorktown to Warren and Hope Bowen Schorlemer.
She is survived by her son Cory (Danniela) Schorlemer, sister Tracie Wyatt grandsons Carsen and Cowen and niece Paige Hubbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 am Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am with Rev. Mark Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery.
Memorials can be given to First Baptist Church, American Heart Association or donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900
