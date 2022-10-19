Lorin Miller
SHINER — Lorin “Lolo” Gayle Miller was born January 20, 2004, in Victoria, Texas to Jason and Gina (Sablatura) Miller. She was baptized and became a child of God on January 7, 2007 and was welcomed to the supper of the Lamb receiving her first holy communion on April 21, 2013. Lorin was confirmed and sealed with the gift of the Holy Spirit on May 23, 2021. On October 15, 2022, at the young age of 18, she left this life and its worldly cares behind, entering into her eternal life with her Father in Heaven.
Lorin was a beautiful young lady inside and out, with a heart filled with so much love that it radiated out like a ray of sunshine to all who were blessed to know her. Anyone who knows Lorin can testify to her silly, strong willed, quirky, sometimes over dramatic personality, and her free-spirited style. Lorin cherished her family and would spend any chance she got with them. Even as a teenager, she loved being around and vacationing with her parents, and she shared her life openly with them. She shared a strong faith in God with her mother. She was best friends with her older sister Maggie and adored her niece Heidi, who she invested her time and energy in by bringing a special kind of laughter, silliness, and fun into Heidi’s life that only Lorin could deliver. And anytime she was able to tag along on one of her older brother CJ’s hunting or fishing trips she was ready to go.
Lorin graduated from Shiner High School in May of 2022 and was a member of the National Honor Society. She was attending Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology in Austin and was dabbling in modeling. She was working with DX2 Model Management, and her modeling work was published in the fashion magazine LeDesir. She had an entrepreneurial spirit like her father, and wanted to own a business, dreaming of partnering with her sister Maggie to open a salon in Shiner.
Lorin was living life to the fullest. She was excited about the new adventures of life after high school, excited about her cute little one bedroom apartment in Austin, and excited about her newfound friendship with Kolson Jacobs that was blossoming into young love.
Lorin is survived by her parents, Jason and Gina Miller of Shiner, sister Maggie Mraz and husband Hunter along with their children Heidi and Maddox all of Shiner, brothers Courtland (CJ) Miller of Shiner and Marc Sablatura of Norfolk, Virginia, grandparents Margaret and Stuart Gayle of Lolita and Charles Miller of Shiner, along with numerous extended family and friends. Lorin was preceded in death by her grandparents Joseph and Jean Sablatura.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, beginning at 5:00pm with a Rosary recited at 6:30pm at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 10:30am at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner, with Reverend Bryan Heyer officiating. A private burial will be held at SPJST Cemetery in Shiner.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in honor of Lorin to Shiner Catholic School, P.O. Box 725, Shiner, Texas 77984 or online at www.shinercatholicschool.org/benefactors-blessings
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
