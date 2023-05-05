Lorna Z. Dusek
VICTORIA — Lorna Z. Dusek, age 73, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023. Lorna was born in Victoria, Texas to the late Naydine Augusta Kenne Zeplin and Edward E. Zeplin. She took art classes from Dalhart Windberg growing up and she was an amazing artist. She had an unwavering faith in God, an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. She was an animal lover and enjoyed volunteering in the Catholic Churches and at OLV school, where her daughter attended. She loved her family with all of her heart and had an amazing smile and laugh that touched so many people. She loved life. She loved her daughter, Janna and her husband, Donald. May she be remembered as a person that loved God with all her heart.
Lorna is survived by the love of her life, Donald Benjamin Dusek; daughter, Janna Dusek Glover (Ashten); sister, Jan Oldfather (Jim); brother, Dr. Gary Zeplin Ed.D. (June); brothers-in-law, David Dusek (Sandra) and John Dusek (Darlene); and sisters-in-law, Janet Delatorre (Manuel), Rosie Tatum (Michael) and Wanda Dusek.
Lorna was preceded in death by her father, Edward E. Zeplin; mother, Naydine Augusta Kenne Zeplin; and brother-in-law, Jim Dusek.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 5-7PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with rosary beginning at 7PM. Funeral mass will be held Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10AM at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, with interment following to Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorna’s memory may be made to The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Building Fund.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.