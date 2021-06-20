Lorraine Kinsch
Lorraine Kinsch
POINT COMFORT — Lorraine Kinsch, 97, of Point Comfort passed away June 18, 2021. She was born October 19, 1923 in Coffeyville, Kansas to Ralph L. and Alice Waddell Hall. She was a homemaker and Lutheran. Mrs. Kinsch was a member of VFW Post 4403 Ladies Auxiliary, she loved to cook and bake, and was a proud mother.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Kenneth Henderson; nieces, Velda Maddox, Janice Bryant (Bill), Janie Bales (Jim), and Doris Wilson Holste; and nephew, Pete Baca III.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Chester Kinsch; daughter, Marilyn Henderson; sister, Nita Baca; brother-in-law, Pete Baca II; and niece, Donna Abaloz.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. in the stateroom of Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery with Bill Myrick officiating.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.

