Lorraine Kinsch
POINT COMFORT — Lorraine Kinsch, 97, of Point Comfort passed away June 18, 2021. She was born October 19, 1923 in Coffeyville, Kansas to Ralph L. and Alice Waddell Hall. She was a homemaker and Lutheran. Mrs. Kinsch was a member of VFW Post 4403 Ladies Auxiliary, she loved to cook and bake, and was a proud mother.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Kenneth Henderson; nieces, Velda Maddox, Janice Bryant (Bill), Janie Bales (Jim), and Doris Wilson Holste; and nephew, Pete Baca III.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Chester Kinsch; daughter, Marilyn Henderson; sister, Nita Baca; brother-in-law, Pete Baca II; and niece, Donna Abaloz.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. in the stateroom of Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery with Bill Myrick officiating.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vanished from Victoria: Uptown Theatre had its own generator
- Dads, kids take the field before Victoria Generals game
- 8-10 flee vehicle on foot, 1 detained after pursuit from Yorktown to Smiley
- Goliad's Zamzow Mahler ready to compete at Olympic Trials
- Victoria County Commissioners to receive tax abatement request from Zinc Resources
- 5 COVID-19 cases reported in Wharton County
- Dave Campbell's Texas Football preseason rankings announced
- Life's challenges, faith alter Victoria dad's outlook on fatherhood
- Cuero man killed, passenger injured after one-vehicle crash in DeWitt County
- Horoscope: HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 21, 2021
Commented
- Letter: The equations of history lay down odds that are hard to beat (5)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Leadership Styles and the Presidency (5)
- Police department employee arrested on warrant charging theft of property (4)
- Letter: Citizens need to study all the provisions of H.R.1/S.R.1 (4)
- Fidel Herrera Padilla (3)
- 'A difficult process': At Harlingen shelter, migrants describe journey from Venezuela to Texas (4)
- Victoria's school board hears budget workshop (2)
- Victoria mayoral debate (2)
- Rudolph V. Adames (2)
- Life's challenges, faith alter Victoria dad's outlook on fatherhood (1)
- Life is Messy, God is Good: There’s always hope for families (1)
- 'A sore sight': Hundreds of minors, families housed in pop-up border facility (1)
- Victoria City Council candidates debate the city's role in economic development (1)
- Sofia Flores Herrera (1)
- New Caterpillar production points to positive regional development (1)
- Minimum wage (1)
- Syndicated Column: My dad taught me how (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.