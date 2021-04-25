Lorre Sue Knebel
HOUSTON — Lorre Sue Rother Knebel
Our Precious Mom, Wife, and Daughter Lorre Rother Knebel passed away Thursday morning April 22, 2021. She was born on November 16, 1958 in Victoria TX to Mae and James Rother. She graduated from Victoria High School in 1977 and then from The Art Institute of Houston in 1982. She married Randy Fay Knebel on April 23, 1988 and lived in the Houston area since. Lorre is survived by her husband Randy, a daughter Kristine Nicole Knebel of Dallas TX, a son Ryan Kyle Knebel of Dallas TX, parents Mae and James Rother of Hallettsville TX, and a brother Rodney Rother of Houston TX.
Lorre worked in the Home Builders industry as a Graphic Design Artist until her daughter Kristi was born. She then became a full-time Mom and Homemaker to Kristi, Ryan and Randy. She was a volunteer at their schools, Sunday school Leader at the family’s church, Youth Camp Leader, and involved in every part of their lives.
Family and friends were Lorre’s passion. She gave her love to all through her kindness, care and precious personality. She always thought of others before herself; sending cards, gifts, and notes to all for years and years. Her spirit and kindness immediately inspired people. Her sweetness and real genuine care for others made the people she met feel good.
Her green eyes and beauty brought happiness to everyone she met. She was a caregiver to those that needed some calmness and a great smile.
Lorre mentioned to us in conversations as we got older that she wanted everyone that attended her funeral to wear bright colors and to not be sad. She was a very strong believer in God and his glory and his plans for all of us. She felt when she would pass, her services should not be sad but joyous because she was going to be rejoicing with Jesus in Heaven. Joy was her favorite word and feeling.
In lieu of flowers, we welcome you to donate in her memory to the St. Timothy Lutheran Church Benevolence Fund where her donations will go to St. Timothy’s Preschool Bright Beginners. Or, we welcome you to donate to the Samaritan’s Purse. stlhouston.org/bright-beginners/ samaritanspurse.org
The funeral service will be livestreamed for those that cannot attend in person on the church’s website at stlhoustonlive.org.
