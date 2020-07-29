LOTTIE ANN EDWARDS GOLIAD - Lottie Ann (Griffin) Edwards was the 4th child born to the union of Tommy Griffin and Cora Curtis on October 31, 1931. She was married at a very young age to Mr. Marshall Edwards whose marriage span for over 50-years. Mrs. Edwards greatest accomplishments were to raise her six children and one niece in the fear and admonition of the Lord. Mr. Edwards, two sons and a daughter preceded her in death. Mrs Edwards was very active in the Mount Zion Baptist Church, Corpus Christi, TX as Sunday School Director, choir member and member of the missionary group Circle Rachel. She leaves to mourn her memory a brother, Tommy Griffin of Ocean Side, CA, two daughters, Geraldine Valentine of Corpus Christi, TX, and Cheryl Edwards of Goliad, TX, one son, Jeffrey Edwards of Houston, TX. A niece, Mary Reed, Windsor, CT, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Grace Funeral Home of Goliad Texas is in charge of arrangements. Visitation walkthrough will commence, Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon, after which a private funeral service for will be held for immediate family only with interment in Sapenter Cemetery, Goliad, TX.
