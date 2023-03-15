Lou Evans Gips
YORKTOWN — Lou Evans Gips, 85, of Yorktown left his earthly dwelling place Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was born at his parent’s country home on October 17, 1937 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Harry J and Olivia Schroller Gips. Lou served in the U.S. Army and spent most of his time in Panama.
Lou married JoNell Loyce Blaschke on January 23, 1960. Lou worked at Yorktown Grain Elevator a number of years, at First National Bank of Yorktown, and was a rancher. Carpentry work fascinated Lou, and he completed many building projects including numerous bank floats for the Yorktown Western Days Parade. Lou enjoyed spending time in Rockport with his family and taking them on early morning fishing trips. Lou was a man of faith and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Active in their Catholic faith, Lou and JoNell strived to pass that faith in God to their sons.
He is survived by his sister Joyce (Rex) Ledbetter, sister-in-law Billie Blaschke, sons Greg (Dawn) Gips, Jimmy (Kathy) Gips, grandchildren Brett (Amber) Gips, Dana (David) Cattano, Connor Gips, Caleb (Katie) Gips, and Hally (Marshall) Schiffbauer. Lou also has three great grandchildren Brielle, Brooks, and Jackson Gips and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife JoNell Gips, infant son Brent Gips, parents, brother-in-laws Lamar Blaschke, Bill Lemke, and sister-in-law Lavera Lemke.
Memorials can be given to Holy Cross Catholic Church or Donor’s Choice.
The family appreciates all your thoughts and prayers.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home. Vigil will begin at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home 361-564-2900.
