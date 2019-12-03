LOU WALDO ROCKPORT - Louis Carl "Lou" Waldo, 80 passed away November 23, 2019. He was born September 28, 1939 in Fruitport, Michigan. He was owner and operator of DDI and was a contractor at Formosa for over 30 years. He was a wonderful husband, father, mentor and friend and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Delbert J. Waldo. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Verna Jean Waldo; son Bradley Waldo (Bonnie) of Atlanta, GA; stepchildren, Camarra Chatham and her three daughters of Point Comfort, Billy Chatham and his two sons of Rockport; sisters, Betty Fenn (Waldo) of Arizona, Louise Welshans of Michigan; grandchildren, Cassie, Bradley, Jr. and Camryn; other extended family, many friends and employees. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brad Waldo, Billy Chatham, Chris Guillen, Luis Guillen, John Braswell, Butch Harris and Ron Edmundson. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to American Diabetes Association. Memorial service will be held at 2:00p.m. Thursday, December5, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport. Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Home 814 E. Main Rockport, Texas 78336 361-729-2451
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Downloaded for bear: Victoria growls at Suddenlink internet services (5)
- Syndicated column: Who are the racists? (4)
- Pro/con: Should the Crossroads invite 'Live PD' to film in its communities? (3)
- Hurd's plans for the GOP can help both parties (3)
- Impeachment is not a hoax (2)
- Victoria needs to act to break Suddenlink monopoly (2)
- Victoria County sets deadline for getting Harvey recovery work information (2)
- Letter: Reader knows who gets his vote in the next presidential election (2)
- Victoria County judge to unveil ‘Innovation 2020’ plan (1)
- Jailed former Victoria County constable facing 8-count sexual assault, blackmail and corruption indictment (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.