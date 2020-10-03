Loudin Michael Garcia
VICTORIA — Loudin Michael Garica was born November 12, 2019 to parents Christopher Michael Garcia and Idallys Danyell Perez. Loudin’s family was blessed to spend 10 months with him before he went to be with our Lord Friday night, September 25, 2020. In addition to his parents, he is survived and deeply loved by his favorite big sister, Thalia Violetta Garcia of Victoria; paternal grandparents, Guadalupe Garcia (Cindy) of Victoria, Martha Martinez and Victor Magallon of Victoria; maternal grandparents, Perry and Melissa Perez of Victoria; paternal great-grandparents, Guadalupe C. and Margaret Martinez of Victoria; maternal great-grandparents, Ismael and Violeta Perez of Yorktown, Samuel Green of Harlingen, Rita Ward of San Antonio; uncles, Carlos and Cindy Molina of Dallas, Joshua Molina of Victoria, Timothy and Karina of Harker Heights, Ronald Garcia of Victoria, Perry Perez II of Victoria; aunts, Sarah Garcia of Houston, Natalie Garcia (Tim) of Victoria, Marissa Magallon of Victoria, Mallie Perez of Victoria and many other relatives who loved our handsome boy very much.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 6 pm.
Funeral Mass will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with burial to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his uncles, Carlos Molina, Joshua Molina, Timothy Molina, and Perry Perez II.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Police chief finalists head to Victoria for meet-and-greet, interviews (7)
- VISD gets almost million in grant money for campus improvement, more to follow (6)
- Letter: 'Uninformed voters' is voters biggest fear (6)
- What you need to know to vote by mail in the Crossroads (5)
- Letter: Statue has served its purpose, time for the soldier to retire (4)
- UPDATED: Victoria West cancels football game after players test positive for COVID-19 (4)
- Political cartoon for Oct. 2 (3)
- Cloud, Lankford introduce bill to prevent medicaid funds from supporting abortion-providers (3)
- Letter from the managing editor (3)
- Don't Worry be Happy (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.