Louie Miller
Louie Miller
VICTORIA — Our Beloved Louie Eldon Miller 74, of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2021. He was born on February 23, 1947.
No other husband, father, brother, friend, or mentor was loved more. He was strong, faithful, and unwavering.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Miller, his son David Miller, daughter Jennifer Soliman, his sister Donna Barber (and husband Kenny), his precious grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews, and so many other close family members. We will all miss him terribly.
Louie enjoyed sharing ideas on leadership, on faith, on silly jokes, and knew how to fix just about anything. He had many hobbies like woodworking, making toys for the kids, working with tools, designing a new gizmo, or being in the garage. He also spent time with his church family and loved them dearly. He served them as head deacon, taught classes, and brought others to the Lord, even moments before his passing.
A private service will be held with the family, and in lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Louie Miller, Benevolent Fund, to Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 1147 Reinecke Rd, Victoria, TX 77905.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.