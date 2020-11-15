Louis Edward “L.E.” Wagner
VICTORIA — Louis Edward Wagner, (L.E.), 99 years 326 Days, passed away peacefully joining his wife and family in Heaven Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born December 24, 1920 to the late Ed and Lula Wagner.
L.E. was a home builder and proudly served in the United States Army during World War 2 and was honorably discharged in 1948. He married Evelyn Johnson on April 4, 1953 and they welcomed three children. He retired from home building but never stopped tinkering in the barn or shop.
L.E. is survived by his daughter Debbie (William) Brown, son James (Sharee) Wagner. Grandchildren Sarah Keen, Chelsey (Michael) Haynes, and Jarred (Chae) Wagner. 4 great-grandsons. Brother, Jack Wagner and numerous nieces and nephews.
L.E. was proceeded in death by his wife of 67 years 8 days ago. Infant daughter. Parents, brothers Flyod, Lloyd and Woodrow Wagner. Sisters, Katie Smith, Irene Knipling, Nora Herbold, Marie Bailey and Mary Ann Otto.
You’ve always been our anchor of love, our source of strength, and our well of wisdom. Thank you for loving us, because we will always love you! We know Heaven is a beautiful place because it has you and Granny.
To honor the love L.E. and Evelyn shared. We will join their ashes and plant two trees on their property which they were so proud of.
To pay your respects, the family will be receiving family and friends at the Wagner home on Monday November 16, 2020 from 4-8 pm.
The family would like to thank The Hospice of South Texas Dornberg Center for the wonderful care for L.E. and his wife Evelyn. The family truly thanks you for the care you gave both of them. Share words of comfort with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
